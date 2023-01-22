‘It was good for Bosun Lawal to get on ... he's been working hard’ – Celtic’s Ange Postecoglu praises Irish teen

5 June 2021; Republic of Ireland players, from left to right, Bosun Lawal, Jonathan Afolabi and Festy Ebosele before the U-21 international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu claims that a debut for Irish prospect Bosun Lawal was a bonus from the Bhoys' Scottish Cup dismissal of second-tier side Greenock Morton.

Dubliner Lawal (19) had played for Celtic's 'B' team and was on the bench for two league games last month but had yet to taste first-team action in a competitive game.

As the team breezed into the fifth round of the Cup - Celtic had a 4-0 lead at halftime against a Morton side who had Wexford native Darragh O'Connor on for the second half - Postecoglu opted to bring on St Kevin's Boys product Lawal for the final three minutes.

"It was good for Bosun Lawal to get on because he's been working hard with the first team, so it's always pleasing when they get a taste of that atmosphere," the Celtic boss said.

"The important thing is that we progressed to the next round, which is great. I thought it was a solid performance from the lads and we worked hard and scored some good goals. The attitude was good and professional and I'm pleased all around."

U-21 cap Lawal came through the ranks at St Kevin's Boys and played for Bohemians at U-19 level. He joined Celtic in 2021 after a spell with Watford. Last month, he was linked with potential moves to Pisa and Verona.

Celtic have been drawn at home to fellow cinch Premiership side St Mirren in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Hoops will now face another Renfrewshire opponent when Stephen Robinson’s side, who scraped past Championship outfit Dundee on penalties on Saturday, travel to Parkhead next month.

Holders Rangers have been given a Glasgow derby against Partick Thistle at Ibrox. Michael Beale’s side defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth on Saturday to reach the last 16, while Partick – fourth in the Championship – knocked out Dunfermline on penalties.