'It was always going to go down to the second game' - Solskjaer left frustrated as AC Milan hold Man United

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League first leg. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United missed some big chances as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

United, missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford through injury, looked to have done enough for a slender victory after taking the lead through teenager Amad Diallo’s header at the start of the second half.

However, AC Milan made the Premier League side pay for not scoring a second goal when Simon Kjaer headed in from a corner.

Solskjaer confirmed after the game that Rashford faces a race against time to be fit for the second leg of the tie in Italy, as he admitted his side may rue the concession of the late away goal.

"Very disappointed to conceded with one of the last kicks of the ball, or head," declared Solskjaer. "That makes it harder of course, but it was always going to be going down to the second game there, anyway.

"We dropped too deep and we get blocked off and they get the header on. We should have attacked the ball with the men we had there.

"We were a bit too slow with the possession. That's the learning we have to get into ourselves, we have to perform every single week. We're playing against good teams. Probably a draw is a fair result."

Solskjaer reserved praise for Diallo, who impressed as he was give a first team chance as he added: "He's creative. He plays with freedom.

"A great pass by Bruno (Fernandes) by the way, that's of course what makes the goal. Amad, he's been on the pitch before, but nice goal. He's got lots to learn and he'll be better off from having that."

United captain Harry Maguire missed a golden chance to score a second goal for United when he missed from close range, as he admitted his lack of finishing power was highlighted.

"I should score, I'm not going to be making up any excuses," Maguire told BT Sport. "That's why I'm a defender, not a forward.

"It's disappointing to concede in the last minute with a set play. We were comfortable in the game and we should have seen the game out at 1-0, so it's really poor to concede.

Read More

"We need to play better than what we have done tonight in the second leg. They had the majority of the game, but didn't create too much.

"We need to play better when we go there and if we do that, we can get through."

Online Editors