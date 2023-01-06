It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a muscle thing – nothing different to say – it was one sprint too much in that moment.”