It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford.

Virgil van Dijk has a hamstring issue (John Walton/PA) Expand

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while.

“It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a muscle thing – nothing different to say – it was one sprint too much in that moment.”

