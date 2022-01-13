‘It was a grave error of judgment’ – Joe Gorman apologises for ‘Orangemen’ tweet sent as a teenager

Dubliner Joe Gorman has apologised for a tweet, which he posted seven years ago at the age of 19, which has now cost the defender a contract with Irish League side Portadown, and says he hopes that players and young people "can learn from my mistake" about the impact of social media.

Last week, Portadown announced that they had signed the experienced defender, who has played for a number of clubs in Ireland, Scotland and England, but within days, following a backlash by supporters, the club confirmed that the contract offer had been withdrawn and they would not be signing Gorman.

This was due to fan anger over a tweet posted by Gorman in 2014: in response to a TV show from Belfast, Gorman at the time said "Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn't you just love to open up on all them Orangemen".

His club at the time, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, disciplined Gorman over the comment, and while he went on to have a successful career, lining out for clubs like Bray Wanderers, Drogheda United, Cliftonville, Longford Town and Galway United, he has now had to face up to his tweet again.

"I would like to address an issue from my past. In 2014, at the age of 19, I posted a tweet that I sincerely regret. It was at a time in my life where my world view was particularly narrow and I did not appreciate the gravity of my comment," Gorman said in a statement issued via players' union, the PFAI.

"I had not intended for it to be taken seriously but I now completely understand why many people did so and were naturally very upset by it.

"It was borne out of a combination of teenage bravado and a lack of understanding. I say this not as an excuse but merely by way of explanation. It was a grave error of judgment on my part and one I wish I could take back.

"I have grown up and appreciate that we all have different outlooks on life which must be respected.

"I apologise unreservedly for my tweet and I would like to continue to educate younger people as I did back in 2014 when I visited schools to speak of bigotry and the correct use of social media so that others can learn from my mistake."