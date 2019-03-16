Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at his Manchester United players after suggesting they produced the worst performance since he took over as caretaker boss as they crashed out of the FA Cup at Wolves.

'It was a big step backwards' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pulls few punches after Man United's defeat at Wolves

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota put Wolves on course for victory on a night when United's revival under Solskjaer hit the buffers.

A late Marcus Rashford goal did nothing to lift the mood and the interim manager had no complaints about the his side's exit.

"It was a big step backwards, I've got to say," stated Solskjaer. "That's the poorest performance since I've come here. The lack of urgency forward, lack of forward passing, lack of regains.

"Sometimes international breaks come in handy and we would have loved to play it again and put it right.

"Hopefully some of them will have good experience with the national team, some will have a few days off and train hard here.

"Then we will be ready to push again because we're in a great position in the league, we're in the Champions League, but I'm very disappointing that we're not in the FA Cup semis."

Solskjaer went on to admit he had ripped into his players in the dressing room as he insisted his players had to bounce back after the upcoming international break.

"Man United in April and May, always find our form, we can't wait for the challenge for this and big nights like when Barcelona come, we've got so many highlights to look forward to," he stated.

"The players? Don't worry about their attitude because when they come back again we'll give it a good go."

"You can't sit down and sulk too long. Of course, we're disappointed, everyone is disappointed, but we have got to look forward and look behind the result today.

"We've done that quite well. We know that we've played well against Arsenal last week and didn't get what we deserved.

"Today we got what we deserved because we never deserved to win this game."

Nuno heaped praise on goalscorers Jimenez and Jota after the match at a bouncing Molineux, where the manager is revered after leading them from the Championship and into the upper reaches of the Premier League and now an FA Cup semi-final.

"What pleases me more is as I walk down the stands there are people saying that they saw the 50s and 60s and they are still coming to the stadium," he said.

"So, to give them back this joy and seeing our fans going out of the stadium with a smile - with a lot of beer, of course -feels good.

"Because they did their part, the noise was amazing through the game. The atmosphere was fantastic."

