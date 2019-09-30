FORMER FAI CEO Fran Rooney has criticised the board for the lack of transparency in the announcement of John Delaney's departure.

'It smacks of the old FAI'- Ex-CEO Fran Rooney hits out at lack of transparency in Delaney announcement

Mr Delaney's formal resignation from the FAI was announced late on Saturday night.

The association has been going through a turbulent period following revelations earlier this year that Mr Delaney had provided the FAI with a €100,000 bridging loan in 2017.

Mr Delaney was CEO of the FAI until last March when he controversially moved to a new post of executive vice-president.

The FAI pledged to improve their corporate governance and transparency amid the scandals but only announced Mr Delaney's departure after 11pm on Saturday night.

Mr Rooney said that if the FAI are really committed to reform they should have held a press conference and been completely open about all aspects of Mr Delaney's tenure in the association.

"It leaves an awful lot to be desired," Mr Rooney said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"The FAI have been talking about improved corporate governance but in this case they fell at the first hurdle. To make an announcement at 11pm on Saturday night meant that the Sunday papers couldn't cover it.

"I believe that this should have been have been done by way of a full press conference where questions could be asked. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

"I would be looking for full disclosure, of not just of the termination package now but of all payments that have been made to John Delaney over the last 14 years, including his salary and his pension, expenses, credit card payment, benefits in kind any parachute payments.

"I think there was mention of €2m parachute payments if Mr Delaney's contract expired before a certain date. I would like full disclosure on all of those matters and that's still lacking here. Unfortunately it smacks of the old FAI with bad corporate governance, policies and lack of transparency."

Mr Delaney is believed to have left with an exit package in the region of €350,000 - considerably less than he had initially been looking for. The settlement was made by the FAI to head off the perspective €1.5m bill for long legal battle with the former CEO.

It is understood that the details of the confidential settlement will become apparent at the resumption of the FAI's AGM in November when accounts will be presented five months later than scheduled.

Mr Rooney said that all of the financial benefits Mr Delaney has enjoy in his 14 years with the FAI need to be disclosed. Regardless of employee confidentiality laws, the Barrister-At-Law said that Mr Delaney's income at the FAI, is public interest and should be available for the public to see.

"Good corporate governance in a public company would require that such matters would be transparent and the FAI is a public company in the sense that it's using tax-payers money, it's relying on government funding," he said.

"Full transparency is needed here. I think we go way beyond an employment contract here, this has been a scandal for the last six months and a lot of matters have been suggested and revealed, so I think we have to go beyond what would be normal employee confidentiality and provide full disclosure.

"I don't think John Delaney or the FAI can hide behind employee confidentiality because of the extent of the issues involved here. Whether the amount being mentioned is of the order of €500,000, that may seem to be a reasonable settlement form the FAI's perspective but there isn't full disclosure so we don't know exactly what's involved here.

"There are suggestions of more being paid into a pension. I really believe that full disclosure for the last 14 years is what's needed. We may be looking at payments to John Delaney of the order of €5m to €7m. That's a huge amount and the FAI really want to improve they should be transparent on this."

While Mr Delaney formally resigned from the FAI, he still has a €160,000-a-year role as a Uefa a board member. The 51-year-old is coming under growing pressure to resign from his post as he formally resigned from the FAI.

Mr Rooney agreed that Mr Delaney should also remove himself from his association with Uefa, but admitted that losing an Irish representative on the board will be a loss for the FAI.

"My understanding is that the rules of Uefa require that an individual is a President, Vice President, or Executive Vice Present to sit at the table and be a board member so that would rule John Delaney out of being a member of Uefa's governing body.

"It is a loss because it's important that the FAI have a voice at that table. It's enabled us in the past to obtain an amount of benefits including important football games being played in Ireland like the Europa League finals.

"What's needed now is that a new individual steps up and obtains that executive Vice President role at Uefa," he added.

Online Editors