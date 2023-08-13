‘It looks a lot worse than what it is’ – Rovers boss Stephen Bradley downplays fears around Jack Byrne knee brace

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley insists that Jack Byrne could be back on the pitch within two to three weeks.

Byrne was spotted moving gingerly in a knee brace at Tolka Park on Friday as Rovers dropped more points with a late concession against Shelbourne.

They are missing the presence of their playmaker who damaged his knee in the win over Derry on June 26 with an attempted comeback in the first leg of their Champions League tie with Breidablik followed by a longer layoff and fears he could miss the rest of the campaign.

Byrne has been seeing a specialist in London and Bradley said the Ireland international has undergone an injection which explains his current position.

He says the Dubliner will return to play a part in the title run-in with the Hoops now facing a fortnight off because they are out of Europe and the FAI Cup.

"The brace is just to stabilise it because he got an injection in England so we're hoping to get that off next week and then reassess, but that (brace) looks a lot worse than what it is,” said Bradley.

"We're hoping maybe two or three weeks that he's back. He will probably be the last of them coming back, everyone else will be back in those two weeks.”

The chance for Trevor Clarke and Neil Farrugia to return to the fold is the upside of the break for Bradley who plans to arrange a friendly match.

He was satisfied with large parts of the performance against Shels but bitterly disappointed by an injury time concession to a Gavin Molloy header that turned three points into one. The Hoops are four clear at the top in their four in a row tilt but Derry can close the gap to two if they win their two games in hand.

"We controlled the game and should win it, but obviously we haven't,” said Bradley. “We should have put it to bed but didn't. At 1-0, anything can happen and it's really unlike us, a free header four yards from goal and they score.

“In the first half we played the game as if it was the first game of the season and we played with freedom and played with real intensity and created really good opportunities. We'll just do what we do.

"Come the end of the season, if it's enough, it's enough. If it's not, it's not and we're okay with that. You have to be comfortable with that in these situations. But we've been here the last three years and we know what it takes.”