'It is very important to the wives' - Sam Allardyce on why Olivier Giroud turned down move to Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that his club failed to sign Olivier Giroud last summer as the Arsenal striker's wife did not want to leave London.
Arsenal had agreed a deal to sell Giroud to the Goodison Park club, who believed they had found their replacement for departed striker Romelu Lukaku.
Yet the deal fell through at the last, even though Ronald Koeman confirmed Giroud was on the brink of agreeing to the transfer that may well have been pivotal to his own future at the club.
Koeman was sacked after Everton struggled to fill a void in their forward line in the opening weeks of the season and now his replacement Sam Allardyce has claimed he will not try to sign Giroud in next month's transfer window as he looks to add at attacking player to his ranks.
"I wouldn't have thought so because he refused to come last time," declared Allardyce.
"He doesn't want to move north of London, I don't think. Or his wife doesn't. It is very important to the wives you know. Normally they are the bosses, I say that with experience."
Giroud has started just once in the Premier League this season and he will be a big transfer target for a host of clubs when the transfer window opens for business next Monday.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Alan Pardew kept waiting for a win as goal-shy West Brom are denied by Everton
- Emmanuel Eboue 'dodging bailiffs and sleeping on the floor' as former Arsenal stars admits he's contemplated suicide