'It is very important to the wives' - Sam Allardyce on why Olivier Giroud turned down move to Everton

Arsenal had agreed a deal to sell Giroud to the Goodison Park club, who believed they had found their replacement for departed striker Romelu Lukaku.

Yet the deal fell through at the last, even though Ronald Koeman confirmed Giroud was on the brink of agreeing to the transfer that may well have been pivotal to his own future at the club.

Koeman was sacked after Everton struggled to fill a void in their forward line in the opening weeks of the season and now his replacement Sam Allardyce has claimed he will not try to sign Giroud in next month's transfer window as he looks to add at attacking player to his ranks.