‘It is one of the most ridiculous decisions ever’ – Pompey boss on snub of ‘world-class’ Gavin Bazunu

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley had described the omission of on-loan Irish keeper Gavin Bazunu from the League One team of the year as "ridiculous".

Bazunu will make his final home appearance for Pompey tonight, against Wigan, and will line out for the side one last time in Saturday's season finale away to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will then return to Manchester City for talks about their plans for him next term as another loan spell, probably at Championship level, is likely.

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper was named in that position in the division's team of the year but with Bazunu's form and clean sheets record, club boss Cowley was bemused by him being overlooked. Wigan's James McClean did get selected in the team of the year.

Republic of Ireland and Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was left out of the League One team of the year.

Republic of Ireland and Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was left out of the League One team of the year.

"I don't know who makes those decisions. How? Just tell me how he didn't get in the team? Whoever picks it, I don't know, it is one of the most ridiculous decisions ever," Cowley said.

"I think anybody who has seen Gavin play 44 games this season would know he’s the best goalkeeper in this division. Significantly, it’s not even close. For me, he will go on and become a world-class goalkeeper.

"Gavin has had a fantastic season and rightly will go on to the next level, if not the one above that. We know where his destiny lies. We have been privileged really to be able to play a part in that journey.

"I don’t know how they get picked to be honest, I don’t know who picks them. I just want to know if it’s someone who has been to a significant number of games – that’s the reality, isn’t it?