‘It is not something we are happy about’ – Potter says Connolly’s Covid ‘mistake’ has been ‘dealt with’

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the club are "not happy" with Ireland striker Aaron Connolly over a reported breach of Covid-19 regulations but he insists the matter is now closed.

Connolly was the subject of a front-page story in a Sunday newspaper last weekend claiming that he had breached lockdown rules.

The club said they would investigate and today, manager Potter gave an update.

"Aaron has made a mistake and we have dealt with that. It is not something we are happy about but it has been dealt with," Potter said at a media conference.

Connolly has missed Brighton's last two matches due to a cracked rib, but he has resumed training.

Potter will decide on Friday whether to recall the forward for Saturday evening's crunch meeting with Newcastle.

"We've got a few to make a decision on. I need to have a think about that," added Potter.

"He's trained, he's available, and I'll have to make a call."

Also today, Connolly was named in the 29-man Ireland squad for the upcoming international games even though Potter had suggested that a rib injury would keep him out of contention until after the international break.

