Boss Claude Puel insists he will ignore the growing frustration over his Leicester reign.

It is normal to be disappointed, says Puel as frustrations grow for Foxes fans

The Foxes slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday, with fan pressure increasing on the Frenchman.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty and Shane Long’s strike earned the Saints victory, despite having Yan Valery sent off in the first half.

Wilfred Ndidi pulled a goal back, but it could not save the Foxes, who also lost 2-1 to Newport in the FA Cup last week.

Supporters are unhappy with the Foxes’ style of play but, after defeat against his former club, Puel brushed off concerns.

“I think the fans are disappointed like us,” said Puel, with Leicester eighth in the Premier League. “It is normal.

“Other things are not my concern, only to keep my concentration and focus on the team and to have the right reaction in the next game.”

“We wanted to have a good reaction and response after our FA Cup game. The players were focused before the game with good concentration, perhaps a little too nervous and we showed this feeling sometimes in the first half.”

Ward-Prowse scored after Long was brought down by Nampalys Mendy and Long netted his first goal since April last year when he cashed in on another gaffe by Mendy.

It came just two minutes after Valery was sent off for a second yellow card.

Victory earned boss Ralph Hasenhuttl his third Premier League win – the same number predecessor Mark Hughes managed in 10 months – as the Saints climbed out of the relegation zone.

Long’s last four league goals have come under different Southampton managers and he is eager to score more under Hasenhuttl.

“It’s been hard,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been playing well and I was really getting into my stride, but then I was out for six weeks with an ankle injury.

“Coming back into it with a new manager, it takes time to win him over, but everybody being injured helped me out to get that start today and I’m delighted to get a goal.

“We’ve got good strikers at the club, so ultimately if you’re not scoring goals it’s hard to get into the team.

“I know he (Hasenhuttl) likes me as a player, but I’ve got to give him that excuse to start me in games.

“I’m quite good with my mind. I don’t let things get to me – I don’t read articles, I don’t listen to things that are hammering me.”

