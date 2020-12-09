'It has to be the right club' - Jack Byrne weighs up options ahead of January transfer window

Jack Byrne has confirmed that he is willing to consider options in Europe and America after admitting that he might need to look after number one and depart Shamrock Rovers this winter.

The Ireland international has not fully closed the door on staying with the Hoops but he is now a free agent and will take time to explore his options once he returns from a holiday in Dubai.

He is reluctant to sign anything anywhere before getting a full picture of the market.

Byrne has interest from Mick McCarthy's APOEL Nicosia and the MLS, yet has also indicated he would be willing to return to Holland following a successful loan spell there with Cambuur in his teens while he was at Manchester City.

"I'd be hoping people will respect that it's still early in England or in Europe, America in all their transfer windows," said Byrne.

"I have signed the last day of the summer window for Kilmarnock, I signed the last day of the January window for Wigan.

"I understand these things don't just happen even though you are a free agent. Could I turn around tomorrow and get something? Yeah. Would it be the right thing to do? You don't know all the options on the table so it wouldn't be the right thing to do.

"I am still not ruling out Shamrock Rovers. I have spoken to the club and the manager. I have told him that they will be in my mind when I am making the decision and they are okay waiting a little bit as well. It's okay from everyone at the moment to relax and see what comes.

"It just has to be the right club and the right challenge. One of the best years of my career was playing in Holland. I wouldn't rule out going back there if something good became available. I'm not just looking towards England or Shamrock Rovers. There are a lot of things that I have to take into consideration and I will be over the next couple of weeks.

"I love being home and playing in front of my friends and family week in, week out," said Byrne, speaking after collecting the PFA Ireland Player of the Year award.

"It was a big part of the reason I wanted to come back here and play for the club. It does come into the decision of course but at the same time there sometimes comes a point in time where you might just need to take a step for yourself.

"He has asserted that he wants to go somewhere where he will get the opportunity to play immediately as otherwise it would represent a step back in his career.

"I’m not going to go somewhere where it’s not the right move for me, I’m going to go somewhere where if I am leaving the club where I’m playing, week in, week out, I’d have to be somewhere where at least I’d get a shot and then it’s up to you to keep the jersey.

"I've no right to be starting every week but if you do leave then you'd be hoping you have the shirt anyways for a short period of time to prove that you can keep it."

Byrne said that his international future will not be a determining factor in his decision, pointing out that he'd fared well enough in that regard while in Ireland.

"I’d love to have an international career wherever I’m going. But I think I proved here, I’ve played four times (for Ireland) in two years and been in nearly every squad," he said.

"I think it would be disrespectful to say to the club that I need to move to play for Ireland. When I was in League One and in Holland, I wasn’t in the Ireland squads. I made my competitive debut playing for Shamrock Rovers, I don't think that would really make my decision easier."

Online Editors