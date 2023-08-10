‘It gives us a real fighting chance’ – Derry retain hope of European progress despite narrow loss in Kazakhstan

FC Tobol 1 Derry City 0

Derry City will have to come from behind to stay in the Europa Conference League after a superb strike from Tobol full back Roman Asrankulov was enough to give the locals a one-goal win in Kazakhstan.

But Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes the first leg outcome gives his side a ‘fighting chance’ of advancing to the final hurdle before group stage football.

The Candystripes had their chances in a close-run affair played on a poor surface, with Michael Duffy squandering a glorious late opportunity to give the guests a draw that would really have put them in a strong position ahead of the decider in Tallaght next Thursday.

However, Higgins was satisfied with how his team performed in the context of their qualification prospects with a Tobol outfit who shocked Basel in the previous round showing vulnerabilities that gave the League of Ireland side encouragement.

"It gives us a real, real fighting chance of going through to the playoff and that’s what we wanted coming out here, we wanted the tie to be alive coming home,” said the Derry boss.

After a scoreless first half with little by way of goal-scoring chances, the activity levels increased after the restart.

Defenders on both sides struggled with bobbles on a horrific surface, especially when they tried to play out from the back, and there was a major let-off for the Candystripes when Mark Connolly was caught out and a ball over the top sent Islam Chesnokov through on goal, with Brian Maher making a perfectly-timed interception in the box.

Derry had their moments at the other end, with the Austrian referee very generous when it came to Tobol players who lived on the edge with tackles to halt counters from the Irish side. Six home players were booked across the 90 minutes.

"We knew coming into the game they were a real physical team, we expected that,” said Higgins, “But our players stood up and looked after ourselves.”

The frustration for Higgins will be that while his team were quite disciplined defensively and restricted Tobol to speculative efforts from around the edge of the area, the 65th-minute goal arrived when a lapse in concentration gave the natives a better angle to find the target.

Scottish winger Paul McMullan was excellent going the other direction, but he was drawn to the ball in an attempt to support right back Ronan Boyce and didn’t track the run of left full Asrankulov, who arrived in space to find the top corner with a thunderbolt.

League of Ireland Premier Division Friday Preview

While the game became more stretched with fatigue appearing to be an issue, Tobol didn’t show great ambition to add to their lead and the arrival of Patrick McEleney gave Derry a bit more control in midfield after the hardworking Adam O’Reilly ran himself into the ground.

But the best chance to secure a leveller was a gift with a botched clearance from unconvincing goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov allowing Will Patching to tee up Duffy, who fired into the side netting after doing the hard work to fashion the strike on goal.

The near miss will likely occupy Duffy’s thoughts for a portion of the 6,000km trip home but Derry will travel to Dublin next week feeling they are capable of turning the tie around.

"In the second half, I felt we controlled a lot of the game and looked better, we passed the ball a lot better than in the first half and we had one or two really good opportunities to equalise,” said Higgins, who stressed that minds will now turn to Sunday’s league match with Drogheda United in the Brandywell.

"I’m really proud of the efforts of the players and what we put into the game. We’ve given ourselves real hope and optimism for next week and that’s what we wanted coming home.”

Tobol: Konovalov, Kairov (Gabaraev 68), Rogac, Mladovic, Asrankulov; Zharynbetov (Ilic 69), Orazov (Shakhov 69), Muzkhikov (Zabelin 89); Chesnokov, Vukadinovic (Ivanovic 79); Deble

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, McJannet, Connolly, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly (P McEleney 69); McMullan (B Kavanagh 89), Patching (McEneff 82), Duffy; C Kavanagh (McGonigle 69)