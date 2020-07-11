It feels trite to say thanks for the memories. Jack Charlton's legacy was so much greater than that

The nation that held its breath is now united in grief.

Jack Charlton's passing has touched Irish people in the way that the exploits of his team did.

It's news that goes beyond football. The range of tributes this morning has emphasised that; there are people with a minimal interest in the sport saddened because they know that Charlton's importance on these shores went far beyond the simple business of 11 v 11.

We love our nostalgia in these parts. Reeling In The Years takes a summer slot just after the main evening news for a rreason. If the makers ever had to distil the entire series down to a thirty minute highlights package, they couldn't leave Big Jack out of the equation. They could build the thing around his picture.

Jack Charlton waves to supporters after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Jack Charlton waves to supporters after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Euro '88 redux is marvellous and USA '94 left an imprint too, but there isn't a feelgood montage to rival the Italia '90 throwback. Men from an era where men crying was largely frowned upon, reduced to tears by the enormity of it all.

Lockdown and the loss of this summer's Euros allowed RTE and TG4 to play out the greatest hits and give a younger generation a more detailed insight into the stories they likely grew up hearing about.

Even if you were a child for those glory years (for context - I was 7 when O'Leary stuck the ball in the net) you are now old enough to fully appreciate how lucky you are to be able to remember it. We may never live through anything like that again.

In the digital age, we are far too cynical, self obessed or self aware to lose control in a similar way. You don't need a hastily recorded camera phone clip to remember where you were. There was something wonderfully authentic and innocent about the adventures of Jack's Army. Nothing compares to the first time.

Jack Charlton is introduced to the crowd before the England game in 2015

Jack Charlton is introduced to the crowd before the England game in 2015

The charismatic figure to the forefront of a story, the Englishman in Ireland, which was a quirky subplot in itself, had already lived through hysteria.

He was a 1966 World Cup winner, and a Leeds legend, appointed in typically chaotic FAI fashion when other candidates were initially preferred.

His brief was simple - to try and win games and succeed where other managers had failed by securing a passage to a major finals.

There are layers to the debate about his impact, and whether the gatekeepers of the sport in this country ever truly capitalised on it.

He was always open about his way of playing the game. Chris Waddle spoke recently on these pages about his uncompromising approach at Newcastle, his last job before his career went in an unexpected direction, so the FAI knew what they were getting on that score.

Charlton would have loved to manage England, yet he probably didn't fit the profile of what they envisaged for their national team. So he came back to haunt them instead, and they then appointed Graham Taylor, a football man with a not dissimilar philosophy.

By then, Charlton was embedded in Irish hearts.

Jack Charlton, Republic of Ireland Manager, Maurice Setters, assistant Manager and Mick Byrne, Physio Soccer. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Jack Charlton, Republic of Ireland Manager, Maurice Setters, assistant Manager and Mick Byrne, Physio Soccer. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

There are reporters who worked the beat through that period that are far better placed to tell stories about the man. They were provided with extraordinary access and, on our away trips, it's not unusual for a veteran to launch into some anecdote or other that contrasted sharply with the realities of the present day.

Back in 2011, this writer did have the pleasure of an afternoon in the Westbury Hotel in his company. Jack was likely fielding the type of queries he had faced thousands of times in these parts. By his own admission, the mind wasn't as sharp as it used to be.

His wife Pat sat next to him, reading the newspaper but also listening intently and interjecting to fill gaps when he stalled in the search for an answer.

In polite small talk, they had questions about the various characters they had encountered in his Irish pomp. Pat enquired about Johnny Logan's whereabouts. "Daniel O'Donnell's married now, isn't he?" said Jack.

Jack Charlton salutes the crowd in Dublin's Phoenix Park when the Republic of Ireland team returned from the 1994 World Cup in the USA. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Jack Charlton salutes the crowd in Dublin's Phoenix Park when the Republic of Ireland team returned from the 1994 World Cup in the USA. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Every few minutes, wellwishers would come over for a word or a photo.

But the most illuminating part of the experience was when we stumbled into discussion about his trip to the 1986 World Cup, a scouting mission for his Irish brief.

All of a sudden, he sprung to life, and the delivery was concise. The Guy Thys managed Belgium side - an underdog that went all the way to the semis - were the purpose of the mission as they were Ireland's Euros oppponents.

He spoke of the importance of their full backs and how they utilised space. Within seconds, he was taking mobile phones and coffee cups, casting them as Houghton and Aldridge or Moran and McCarthy, and explaining the instructions he gave to his players when the time came around.

"Everyone knew what they were doing," he asserted, and he was right considering that Ireland would top that qualifying group.

“Once he starts, you'll never stop him talking,” laughed Pat, when the tactics clinic had wound down.

There was always a method to what purists dismissed as madness.

The end justified his means.

A few weeks back on June 25, we had the 30 year anniversary of the penalty shootout with Romania.

It was a day of glorious sunshine, and even in this most curious of years, it brought many Irish people back to a different place and time, the images and celebrations that will last for a lifetime, often tied in with thoughts of those who are no longer with us or those that have struggled most during the horrible uncertainty of Covid-19.

The picture of Jack, leaning on the edge of a dugout in Genoa after Packie Bonner saved Daniel Timofte's penalty, biting on his knuckle to perhaps hide his emotions before David O'Leary's decisive kick, is embedded in the mind. He knew that something was historic was about to happen, bigger than even he might have realised.

It feels trite to say thanks for the memories. Jack Charlton's legacy was so much greater than that.