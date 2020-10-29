'It doesn't matter where they play, their style of play does not change' - Arteta hails Dundalk after Europa win

Mikel Arteta hailed Dundalk for not abandoning their principles of football for their test with his Arsenal side at the Emirates.

The Gunners eased past Dundalk with a 3-0 win, the goals scored in six minutes around the half-time break and while Dundalk boss Filippo Giovangoli said he was "disappointed" with elements of his side's defence in the concession of the first two goals, Arteta had words of praise as his second string clocked up a win, key men were rested with Sunday's test against Manchester United in mind.

"I am really pleased with the way we went about the game, there is always a danger that with a comfortable game you can make it really complicated and that wasn't the case," Arteta said.

"We knew that they would be able to block again and again and we had to do better, we were very insistent in the way we attacked, we put the right balls in at the right positions and after that we managed the situation, overall we gave a chance to the players who have not had played many minutes this season and that's really positive as they showed they are well prepared and able to play.

"They needed opportunities and minutes and we used them and they did well, now we prepare for Old Trafford."

He said he was unsure how Dundalk would shape up, Giovagnoli changing his system to play three central defenders but the Gunners boss was ready for that.

"I didn't know how they would play, they have played a 4-3-3 all season and I knew they could come back after what we have seen over the last few weeks and play with five at the back, we were prepared for that but they were a really committed team, the way they go about their work and they tried hard in the last few months, I am happy to beat them," he said.

"Their style is their philosophy and that shows the personality their coaching staff has and that's a positive thing to show it doesn't matter where they play, their style of play does not change."

