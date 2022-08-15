Irish watch: Festy Ebosele makes impact on AC Milan’s Origi Milan as Nathan Collins is outstanding for Wolves

There was plenty of Irish interest in Italy as the Republic’s fourth Serie A player in history made his mark on AC Milan’s 4-2 win over Udinese.

Festy Ebosele’s tough challenge on Milan’s Divock Origi earned the Wexford man (above) a yellow card and the wrath of the Rossoneri faithful as he came on for Udinese in the final 10 minutes at the San Siro.

Elsewhere, Aaron Connolly came off the bench in the dying moments as Venezia had a possible 96th-minute equaliser wiped off the board against Genoa last night in Serie B, Connolly’s side succumbing to a 2-1 loss. Meanwhile, Liam Kerrigan was an unused sub for Como as they let a 1-0 lead slip in the 93rd minute in their home draw with Cagliari.

The three top performers

Nathan Collins – Wolves: Ireland’s most expensive player produced an inspired display on Saturday, as Wolves held Fulham to a 0-0 draw. After signing from Burnley last month for €24m. The 21-year-old made his home league debut and did an excellent job keeping the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic quiet.

The Leixlip native’s statistics from Molineux make for impressive reading. Collins won 100pc of his tackles, had a 93pc pass-completion rate, and won 80pc of his duels, as he kept a clean sheet after Mitrovic’s late penalty miss. Collins also gave away zero fouls.

Eiran Cashin – Derby County: Ireland U-21 international Eiran Cashin put in an impressive performance as Derby County overcame Barnsley 2-1 on Saturday. The 20-year-old, starting his fourth consecutive match of the new campaign, won the most duels of any player (12), completed the most tackles of any player (64) and made the most tackles of any player (4), as he was named man-of-the-match at Pride Park.

Derby’s interim manager Liam Rosenior revealed his dressing-room gave Cashin an “absolute ovation” after the game. “The lads gave him an absolute ovation when he came in because they know what he did for this result and his performance,” he said.

“As well as defending really well, he’s outstanding in possession. He’s got a great left foot, he’s calm, but the job of a centre-back is to defend and some of his defending, his tackles, his blocks, his headers, his marking was a joy to watch.”

Maddison Gibson – Athlone Town: Athlone Town’s Maddison Gibson enjoyed a fine afternoon on Saturday, as her terrific brace earned her side three points away at Cork City. Her first came from Scarlett Herron’s expert pass before Kellie Brennan assisted her second, as the new signing fired into the top corner.

It was Athlone’s fifth league win in seven, as the midlands side sit six points off leaders Shelbourne with a game in hand.