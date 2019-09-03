Irish Under-21 international makes surprise move as he leaves Manchester United for Celtic

IRISH U21 international Lee O'Connor made a surprise move to Celtic ahead of the close of the Scottish transfer deadline after being allowed to leave Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

O'Connor has signed a four year deal in Glasgow.

The Waterford born defender joined the Old Trafford club in 2016 and was likened to John O'Shea because of his versatility across the back four.

However, the 19-year-old has failed to push himself into the first team picture with the Premier League giants despite being well regarded behind the scenes and featuring in extended squads without ever making an appearance.

🇮🇪 Lee O'Connor joins the Champions!



The young Irish defender signs from @ManUtd on a four-year contract 📝#WelcomeLee — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 2, 2019

There were signs that he was in trouble when Solskjaer opted against bringing the player on their pre-season tour and allowed him to captain the Irish U19 side at the European Championships in Armenia.

O'Connor reverted to that age group having already progressed into Stephen Kenny's U21 side where he is the first choice right back.

He was also brought to Denmark to train with the senior squad during Martin O'Neill's final week as Ireland boss.

Celtic have tracked O'Connor's progress and left it late to finalise a deal for his services.

He will link up with underage international colleagues Jonathan Afolabi, Luca Connell and Barry Coffey. Afolabi and Connell only moved to the Scottish champions this summer after departing Southampton and Bolton respectively.

