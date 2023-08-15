Irish Under-21 defender Jake O’Brien signs long-term deal with French club Lyon

Ireland U21 cap Jake O’Brien hopes to become the first Irish player in over two decades to play in the French top flight after he secured a move to Olympique Lyon.

The former Cork City man was being chased by a number of teams, on the continent and in the UK, after an impressive spell on loan from Crystal Palace to a Belgian club last term.

And Lyon have opted to use some of the funds raised by their €34m sale of defender Castello Lukeba to RB Leipzig in recent days by signing O’Brien on a long-term contract.

Youghal man O’Brien cut his teeth with local club Cork City and was snapped up by Palace in 2021, initially on loan in a deal which became permanent.

He enjoyed a run of first team football with Belgian second-tier side RWD Molenbeek last season and while he remained under contract with Palace, a move seemed inevitable even though he played a role in pre-season under Roy Hogdson.

US tycoon John Textor has a stake in both Palace and Lyon and the deal was easy to complete once O’Brien was happy to move and a seven-figure fee has been mentioned.

Lyon may opt to loan him out at first before he can earn a place in the first team squad but his move there re-establishes Ireland’s link to the French game.

In the 1980s, senior internationals Mick McCarthy, Frank Stapleton, John Byrne and Jacko McDonagh all played club football in France while Tony Cascarino had the longest spell in French football, from 1994 to 1999.

Lyon, managed by World Cup winner and former Manchester United man Laurent Blanc, had a disappointing start to the new league season, losing 2-1 to Strasbourg on the opening weekend.