Irish U21 cap Tyreik Wright heads to Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa

Mark Hughes says he has high hopes for Irish U21 cap Tyreik Wright after his Bradford City side signed the Cork lad on loan. Wright is in the last year of his contract with Aston Villa, and they have loaned him out for the remainder of the campaign, Hughes' League Two outfit Bradford fending off other interested clubs.

“Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season," Hughes said.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play, which will benefit our squad. He has a great turn of pace, trickery and technical ability and - with three goals for Republic of Ireland’s under-21 side - a clear eye for goal.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get started in claret and amber, and I am sure you will join me in wishing him the very best while with us.”

Wright said: “There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position and working with a manager like Mark Hughes. He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.”