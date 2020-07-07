Irish U19 ace Harvey Neville signs professional deal with Manchester United

Harvey Neville, pictured prior to Ireland's Under-19 friendly match with Denmark at The Showgrounds in Sligo last October. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland Under-19 international Harvey Neville has signed professional terms with Manchester United.

The 18-year-old - a son of former United and England star Phil - made his debut for Ireland in a friendly against Denmark at the Showgrounds.

The Manchester-born full-back qualifies for the Republic through his mother Julie.

Neville put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Old Trafford and will target a place in the Red Devils' Under-23 squad having starred for the club's Under-18s.

Online Editors