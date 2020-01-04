Irish teenager Adam Idah scores stunning hat-trick on senior debut for Norwich in FA Cup win over Preston

Ireland Under-21 starlet Adam Idah fired a stunning FA Cup hat-trick for Norwich against Preston, as he turned in a thrilling performance at Deepdale.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke described the Idah as a 'natural goal-scorer' as he confirmed he was ready to hand the 18-year-old a start just a few days after he was given a Premier League debut with a late appearance against Crystal Palace last week.

Now Idah has lifted his profile to a new level with a memorable treble that included a clinical long-range shot that will be a contender for the best goal of FA Cup third-round weekend.

Idah opened the scoring with a clinical finish after a burst of pace took behind the home side's defence and he notched his second with a stunning long-range effort that looped into the unguarded Preston goal after keeper Connor Ripley's clearance fell to the feet of the Irishman.

A 61st-minute penalty completed the hat-trick for Idah, as he announced his arrival at first-team level in the grand manner.

Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott made his senior Ireland debut in last November's international against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium and there will now be a clamour for Idah to get a call-up to Mick McCarthy's squad for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in March.

