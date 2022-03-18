Irish teen star Festy Ebosele to sign for Italian club Udinese ‘within the next week’

WAYNE Rooney has conceded defeat in his bid to keep Irish prospect Festy Ebosele at Derby County as the Wexford lad is now set to join Udinese in the summer.

Ebosele, named earlier this week in the Ireland U21 squad, is thriving at Derby under Rooney. In January Italian media reported that he had flown to Udinese to undergo a medical ahead of a pre-contract deal, though Rooney said the club still hoped to retain him for next season, despite the club's financial problems.

But speaking to local media today, Rooney confirmed that the teenager was on his way to Serie A. "Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy," Rooney said.

That clears the way for Udinese to complete a deal for Ebosele. Udinese have already secured Irish teenager James Abankwah's services, as he will move to Italy permanently in the summer, having signed for them in January in a deal which saw him loaned back to St Pats for six months so he could complete his Leaving Certificate.