Irish teen Idah nets cup treble

Idah, on only his second Norwich start after making his Premier League debut as a substitute on New Year's Day, belied his lack of experience with a well-taken hat-trick, having also played a role in Onel Hernandez's strike.

"It's a great start to the year for me, I'm over the moon to get a hat-trick," said the Republic of Ireland U-21 international. "Even to start the game was unbelievable."

Idah opened the scoring inside 84 seconds, saw a shot parried before Hernandez made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, and had Norwich 3-0 up before the break as he fired into an open goal from distance.

After Billy Bodin pulled one back for Preston, Idah completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after being felled by goalkeeper Connor Ripley, with Josh Harrop completing the scoring late on.

"To get an early goal was unbelievable, it brings up my confidence and then to get another two goals was great for me," added Idah. "I think Todd Cantwell was put on penalties, but to be fair Todd let me take it."

Norwich's priorities lie elsewhere, with the club still bottom of the Premier League, some seven points from safety.

With Teemu Pukki an injury doubt and Manchester United up next, Idah is hoping to have made a case for more involvement. "That's what I'm working towards and if I get more opportunities, I'll take them," said the Cork native.

Manager Daniel Farke did not rule out including Idah at Old Trafford next week, but said the youngster still has much work to do to improve.

"A few months ago, in his only other start at Crawley, it was not his best day and he looked so far away from Premier League football," he said.

"But we support him and tonight was a top-class performance. But we have not won the Premier League title tonight - it was an away game in the third round of the FA Cup against a difficult side but also a Championship side with several changes. Adam has a lot to prove but without any doubt this was definitely a good start."

In more good news for Irish football, under-19 star Will Smallbone also caught the eye as he was given a Southampton first-team start, and responded in style when he scored a technically excellent volley in their win against Huddersfield.

