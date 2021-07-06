Irish striker Troy Parrott to go out on loan again from Spurs

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is set to go out on loan again from Spurs. Photo: Sportfile

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is expected to go out on a loan from Tottenham for a second successive season, with a host of clubs jostling to sign up the Dublin teenager.

Independent.ie have been informed that Parrott is keen to seek out first team football on a loan move away from Spurs, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo expected to make the final call on his short-term future when he takes training at Hotspur Way training ground for the first time in the coming days.

Speculation is swirling over the future of Harry Kane, with Tottenham rejecting Manchester City's £100million bid for the England captain last month.

Yet Kane has made it clear that he wants to leave Spurs and his future will be resolved when he returns to club duty following his involvement in England's Euro 2020 campaign over the next few days.

Kane's future is unlikely to impact Parrott's ambitions at Tottenham, with Spurs certain to sign a high-profile replacement if their talisman leaves, so Parrott is likely to seal a loan move, after spells at Millwall and Ipswich reaped limited rewards last season.

Despite struggling to make his mark last season, Parrott caught the eye in Stephen Kenny's Ireland set-up as he scored his first two senior international goals in the 4-1 win against Andorra last month.

Parrott would ideally prefer to play in England's second tier Championship next season, with several clubs expressing their interest in a short-term deal for the 19-year-old.