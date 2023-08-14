Irish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex signs deal with Swiss side FC Zurich

Swiss side FC Zurich will hope to offer Champions League football to Irish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex after they sealed a deal to sign the former West Ham player.

The 21-year-old Dubliner, who played schoolboy football for St Kevin’s Boys, joined Arsenal’s academy as an 11-year-old and then played league football for Celtic, before a 2021 move to West Ham.

He was a free agent after the Hammers released him at the end of last season along with compatriot Mipo Odubeko, who signed for Portuguese club Maritimo.

FC Zurich, currently top of the Swiss league, have swooped to sign the forward on a two-year deal.

He had made one appearance for the Hammers last season, in the early rounds of their successful Europa Conference League campaign but struggled to make an impact after that under David Moyes and was loaned out to Swansea City, where he played 13 times without scoring.

Zurich made the group stages of the Europa League last season but plan to push for the Champions League next term.