Irish starlet Shane Flynn signs new contract with Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers has shown his faith in Irish prospect Shane Flynn by handing the teenager a new contract at Leicester City.

Flynn (19) has yet to make his first team debut for the Foxes but he has been part of the squad a number of times this season and wasn't an unused sub in some of their Europa League games, also making the bench for a Premier League game against Brighton.

And today the club confirmed that Flynn, a product of St Joseph's Boys and Bray Wanderers, was signed up on a new long term deal.

"Very happy to have signed a new deal with the club! A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way," Flynn said on Twitter.

