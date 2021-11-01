Irish soccer pays tribute following death of popular coach Maurice Price

The Irish football community have paid tribute to Maurice Price after the popular coach passed away in his native Dublin, following an illness.

Price was a presence on the Irish scene from his time on the backroom staff with Jack Charlton, being a part of that coaching ticket for the 1990 World Cup finals.

He did a lot of work at underage international level, as he worked with Irish teams at the World Youth Cup finals in 1991 and 1997, where Brian Kerr's side enjoyed a third-place finish.

Price was also a regular presence at League of Ireland level, working with St Patrick's Athletic, Kilkenny City, Bohemians and Dundalk.

Maurice Price (seated to the left of Jack Charlton) during his time as coach with the Ireland senior team

Maurice Price (seated to the left of Jack Charlton) during his time as coach with the Ireland senior team

"The FAI is saddened to learn of the passing of Maurice Price. A dedicated football man who worked with international teams and had a huge impact with Lourdes Celtic. May he Rest in Peace," read a tweet from the FAI.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends of Maurice Price who has sadly passed away. Maurice was number two to Jim Gannon at Oriel Park between August 2004 and June 2005. Prior to that, he was a member of the ROI backroom team under Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy," Dundalk said in a statement.

Dessie Baker, part of the Irish U-20 side which won bronze at the 1997 World Cup in Malaysia, also paid tribute on social media.

Born in Crumlin, Price began his playing career at youth level with Shamrock Rovers and earned a move to Coventry City but left without a first-team appearance. He had subsequent spells as a player in England with non-league sides VS Rugby, Rugby Town and Leamington.

Upon his return to Ireland in 1974 he began his coaching career in Dublin's schoolboy scene and was first hired to work at international level, with the youths side, in 1979.

Brian Kerr took Price to St Patrick's Athletic, as his assistant, in 1986. Price then established a successful working relationship with ex-international Eamonn Gregg with Kilkenny City and Bohemians, Gregg's side winning the FAI Cup in 1992 while they narrowly missed out on the league title in 1993.

Price's presence on the staff of an FAI/FAS scheme in the early 1990s helped develop players like Roy Keane.

"Maurice Price was one of the course directors. He was also a member of Jack Charlton's backroom staff with the Irish international team," Keane wrote in his autobiography.

"It would be an understatement to say that I wanted to impress a coach so close to the centre of our football universe."

In recent years, Price was on the coaching staff at Dundalk under boss Jim Gannon but he had stepped away from the game in recent years.

Price was also skilled in Gaelic games.

In a 1992 interview he recalled how he was banned from playing for his club, Inchicore Hibernians, in the Dublin county championship on a Sunday because he had played in a schoolboy international in England the previous day.