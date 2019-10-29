Irish Reds fans turn out in numbers alongside John Aldridge as two Liverpool pop-up shops open in Dublin

Liverpool and Ireland goal-scoring great John Aldridge admitted he was overwhelmed by the response of the Irish public as he opened up new club shops for his former team in Liffey Valley and Blanchardstown.

The pop-up Liverpool FC shops were crammed with fans as the always-popular Aldridge staged signing sessions on a flying visit to Ireland and he saluted the Reds fans who only had one topic on their minds.

"I am reminded what Liverpool means to our Irish fans every time I come over and it was no different this time," Sunday World and Herald columnist Aldo told us.

"All the fans are getting very excited about the prospect of winning the title after such a long wait, but I keep telling everyone to stay calm as we have only played ten games this season. We have a long way to go.

"I'm sure these Liverpool shops in Dublin will be buzzing with the team doing so well at the moment and I never need a second invitation to spend some time in Ireland."

Online Editors