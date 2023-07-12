Irish prospect Conor Noss to quit Bundesliga to boost flagging career

The German-born player, who qualified for Ireland through the parentage rule, has a year left on his contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. But after a frustrating season last term, where he failed to make a first team appearance, he appears to have reached the end of the road at that club and is keen to move on.

Austrian second tier side Grazer AK have invited Noss (22) to come on trial and he is this week spending time with them in a bid to win a contract while a number of lower-league sides in Germany are also keen.

Noss, who joined Monchengladbach as an eight-year-old, made his Bundesliga debut for them in November 2021, not long after the club handed him a three-year contract, and made three appearances for the first team that season, one of only four Irish-eligible players to feature at first team level in the German top flight, but dropped back into their reserve team last season and was not involved with the senior side and he has been told he’s free to leave.

Born in Germany, the FAI were alerted to the fact that Noss’ mother was from Dublin and he won his first cap in November 2019 at U19 level, then making his U21 debut away to Wales in March 2021. Capped 11 times at U21 level, he is ineligible for the next U21 qualifying campaign but U21s boss Jim Crawford had said that the player needed a change of scenery for his career to progress.

"He is a player with enormous potential. We have had numerous conversations and I told Conor he needs to start playing competitive club football, somewhere, to bring him on,” Jim Crawford said earlier this year.