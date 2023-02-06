Irish players rule for Derby as Jeff Hendrick continues excellent season for Reading with wonder goal

Reading's Jeff Hendrick after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Photo: PA

Three current and former Ireland internationals were on target in Derby’s 5-0 thrashing of Morecambe, in the stand-out fixture of the weekend from an Irish perspective.

Former Ireland striker David McGoldrick netted his third hat-trick of the season to take his tally to 15 in all competitions this term after a devastating display at Pride Park.

Current Ireland frontman James Collins got also amongst the goals after the hour mark, netting his ninth of the season from the spot. Midfielder Jason Knight added the fifth minutes later with a cool finish as the Rams made it six league wins in a row, and 15 unbeaten.

“His energy and drive in and out of possession is, at times, unplayable. He's some player and it's a joy to watch him in the form he's in at the moment” said Derby boss Paul Warne of Knight, with his side now fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick hit a late wonder goal to help Reading hold Watford to a draw. Hendrick, on loan from Newcastle, struck a stunning volley 10 minutes from time, his third goal in as many games. Reading boss Paul Ince singled the Dubliner out for praise afterwards.

“He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional,” said Ince of Hendrick, whose four league goals this term is his highest tally since 2014/15.

“For someone who is on loan from Newcastle, he feels like he is part of us. He wants to be part of the club. I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

"I don’t score often, but when I do they tend to be good goals,” added Hendrick, who is the only Reading player to start all 29 league games so far this term.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman played a full 90 minutes in the league for the first time since October as Everton defeated leaders Arsenal 1-0. It was a perfect debut for new boss Sean Dyche, who guided the Toffees to a first league win in nine.

After his deadline day move, Matt Doherty will have to wait a bit longer for his Atletico Madrid debut, as he was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw against Getafe last Saturday.

Fleetwood Town striker Promise Omochere netted his fourth goal in seven games in the Cod’s 3-2 loss to Burton Albion. The 22-year-old thought he had secured a point with his 94th minute finish, however Charlie Kirk’s dramatic 96th minute winner condemned Fleetwood to a fourth straight league defeat.

Ireland defender Cyrus Christie scored the winner in Hull City’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City, while Scott Hogan was on target from the spot in Birmingham’s thrilling 4-3 win over Swansea.

Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes scored a third goal in as many games to help Bristol City to a 2-1 win over Preston North End. The 21-year-old has now hit four goals and an assist in his last five starts for the Robins, who sit in 17th in the Championship.

Ireland U-21 defender Sean Roughan netted his first goal of the season in Lincoln’s 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley, while U-17 cap Callum Kavanagh scored off the bench on his Newport debut, having signed on loan from Middlesbrough last week.

In the Women’s Super League, Ireland defender Megan Campbell helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Reading, while Courtney Brosnan impressed as Everton held Manchester United to a scoreless draw. Lily Agg was on the scoresheet as London City Lionesses saw off Sunderland with a 3-1 win in WSL 2.