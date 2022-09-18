Irish pair help Liverpool to opening day win over Chelsea but injury concern for Leanne Kiernan

CHELSEA slumped to a 2-1 defeat by newly-promoted Liverpool, featuring Ireland internationals Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey, as the opening round of the Women’s Super League season was completed.

Fran Kirby gave Chelsea a third-minute lead, but a pair of second-half penalties from Katie Stengel gave the Reds victory on their top-flight return.

However, Kiernan had to be helped off the pitch in what looked like a serious injury and will have Ireland boss Vera Pauw concerned ahead of next month’s World Cup play-off.

Earlier, England international Rachel Daly secured a similar upset as Aston Villa beat Manchester City, her two goals helping Villa to get their first win over City.

Daly set up Alisha Lehmann for the game’s opening goal in the 22nd minute before snapping up a loose ball and curling it home for the second.

City struck back with Laura Coombs scoring a brace either side of a Khadija Shaw strike, but Villa made it 3-3 through Kenza Dali in the 58th minute. That set the scene for Daly to pounce as City ’keeper Ellie Roebuck spilled the ball into her path for a simple finish.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-1 win over Leicester City and Lisa Evans got the only goal as West Ham United beat Everton 1-0 at home.