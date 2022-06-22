Irish pair Desmond and Casey help Sacramento spring cup shock on Galaxy

Former St Patrick's Athletic defender Lee Desmond played a key role as Sacramento Republic beat LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

Irish defenders Lee Desmond and Dan Casey helped produce a huge shock in the United States by helping Sacramento Republic beat MLS side LA Galaxy to progress to the semi-finals of the US Open Cup earlier this morning.

Former St Pat's defender Desmond, who helped the Saints win the 2021 FAI Cup last November, and Casey - who has played for Cork City and and Bohemians in the League of Ireland - played a full part in one of the most famous results in the Californian club's history.

USL side Sacramento took the lead after only four minutes through Rodrigo Lopez. However, an own goal from Conor Donovan levelled matters on 18 minutes at Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park.

Desmond almost gave Sacramento the lead again on 49 minutes when his glancing header from a corner rebounded off the left-hand post.

However, Luis Fernandes hit the target for the visitors on 70 minutes with a long-range effort.

Desmond and Casey had to deal with the threat of former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez late on but they held firm to close out a famous win.