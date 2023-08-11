Irish in the Premier League: How the Boys In Green are shaping up ahead of the big kick-off

Luton are a good fit for Chiedozie Ogbene beyond their style of play

After a stunning breakthrough season, Evan Ferguson will be looking to begin the campaign on the scoresheet as his Brighton side host Chiedozie Ogbene’s Luton Town on Saturday.

The Bettystown striker’s six league goals helped Roberto De Zerbi’s side achieve European qualification for the first time in the club’s history last season. Ireland U-21 midfielder Andrew Moran earned a pair of first-team appearances last term, but failed to feature at all in pre-season for the Seagulls.

Ogbene will be hoping for a good start at Luton after joining the Premier League newcomers last month.

After failing to make a breakthrough at Brentford, the 26-year-old joined Rotherham in 2019 and made 136 appearances, also helping the club win promotion to the Championship a little over 12 months ago.

Despite the Millers tabling an improved contract, Luton Town won the race to sign the winger. Ogbene described playing in the Premier League as ‘everybody’s dream’.

Meanwhile, John Egan will lead Sheffield United out for their opener at home to Crystal Palace, fresh from guiding the club to automatic promotion.

Last season, no Blades player played more minutes than the Corkman, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured second place in the Championship. Like any newly-promoted team, safety will be the priority and Egan will be desperate to ensure their return is not a short lived one.

After avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth, Séamus Coleman’s Everton begin their season at home to Fulham. But the Ireland captain, entering his 15th Premier League campaign, remains out injured after undergoing knee surgery last May.

Ireland U-21 forward Tom Cannon enjoyed a fine loan spell at Preston North End last season, and will be looking to kick on again, while he also considers his international future amid interest from England.

Having joined Brentford in a club-record £23m fee, Nathan Collins begins his season with a test against Tottenham Hotspur. The centre-half was a mainstay in Wolves’ starting 11 in the first half of last season, but lost his place when experienced defender Craig Dawson arrived.

Matt Doherty begins his Wolves campaign with a trip to Old Trafford. The Swords native returned to the Molineux club last month following a frustrating spell at Tottenham Hotspur that was followed by a bizarre, ill-fated move to Atletico Madrid.

Ireland U-21 captain Joe Hodge featured heavily in Wolves’ pre-season, but after the departure of Julen Lopetegui, who handed him his first Premier League start, he will have to impress new boss Gary O’Neil.

Former Ireland U-21 skipper Conor Coventry and midfielder Gavin Kilkenny will face off when West Ham go to Bournemouth. The pair are still yet to make a real breakthrough at their clubs, although both did play minutes in pre-season.

The future of Newcastle outcast Jeff Hendrick remains up in the air, while Eddie Howe lauded 19-year-old Galweigan Alex Murphy who impressed in their pre-season.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher remains second choice at Liverpool and it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will secure a move before the transfer window shuts on September 1. Meanwhile a groin injury denied Tottenham’s Troy Parrott the chance to impress new boss Ange Postecoglou over the summer, and he may head out on another loan when back fit.