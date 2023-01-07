Irish in action: Omochere, Hamilton, Long and Browne all on target in FA Cup third round while Ferguson impresses again

It was a busy day for the Irish in the FA Cup third round, as Andy Lyons and CJ Hamilton helped Blackpool to a memorable win over Nottingham Forest, while 18-year-old Evan Ferguson impressed again as Brighton progressed.

Ireland U-21 international Lyons made his debut for the Seasiders, who dumped the Premier League side out with a convincing 4-1 win. The former Shamrock Rovers full-back played the full 90 minutes and won all of his tackles on his maiden start. Ireland international Hamilton got himself on the scoresheet also, as Blackpool ended a nine-match winless run to progress to the fourth round.

Elsewhere, former Bohemians forward Promise Omochere netted the winner as League One Fleetwood Town knocked out Championship side QPR with a 2-1 win. The 22-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games, while Ireland U-19 winger Cian Hayes also featured, as Fleetwood progressed to the fourth round for the first time in their history. Former Ireland U-21 cap Jimmy Dunne started for QPR as U-19 winger Sinclair Armstrong made a late appearance from the bench.

Fresh from back-to-back Premier League goals, Ireland striker Ferguson impressed again as the Seagulls thrashed Middlesbrough 5-1. The Bettystown native supplied a key pass in the lead up to Pascal Gross’ opener and completed 94pc of his passes, before being substituted in the second half.

In the early kick-off, Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Ireland number one impressed in the third round win, made two key saves and was brave off his line at Selhurst Park.

Alan Browne netted his first goal of the season in Preston’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town, with Robbie Brady making a late cameo off the bench for the hosts. West Brom's Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby were both introduced off the bench, as Brandon Thomas-Asante’s 93rd minute leveller rescued the Baggies and forced a replay against non-league Chesterfield.

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly made his debut for Hull after signing on loan from Venezia on Friday, but couldn’t help them progress as Fulham ran out 2-0 winners. Former Ireland U-21 defender Sean McLoughlin started too, while Fulham’s Shane Duffy missed out through illness.

Mark Travers started for Bournemouth as they lost 4-2 to Josh Cullen’s Burnley, while former Ireland striker Shane Long was on target in Reading’s 2-0 win over Watford, with a strike reminiscent of his famous 2015 winner against Germany. Ireland pair John Egan and Enda Stevens helped Sheffield United to a 2-0 win over Millwall, while James McClean played 90 minutes in Wigan’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

Nathan Collins recovered from a first-half error to earn Man of the Match as Wolves forced a replay against FA Cup holders Liverpool, after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Collins’ loose clearance allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to charge upfield and find Darwin Nunez, who converted the full-back’s expert cross and cancelled out Goncalo Guedes’ opener.

The 21-year-old didn’t let it affect him however. He won all of his duels, completed 89pc of his passes, and his aerial dominance proved crucial as Wolves frustrated Jurgen Klopp's side. Hwang Hee-chan found the net after Mohamed Salah's strike after the break to force a replay at Molineux.

Ireland U-21 midfielder Joe Hodge impressed too on his eight appearance of the season for Julen Lopetegui’s side, winning all of his duels and making two tackles. Wolves' Connor Ronan was an unused substitute, as was Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher.

Meanwhile, former Ireland U-21 defender Mark McGuinness shone as League One Sheffield Wednesday stunned Premier League Newcastle with a shock 2-1 victory.

The 22-year-old won 100pc of his aerial duels, won six turnovers and made an impressive 14 clearances. McGuinness has also won the club’s Player of the Month award in November and December, and was integral as Wednesday marched on to the fourth round.

In League One action, former Ireland U-21 cap Danny Mandroiu was on the scoresheet for Lincoln City as they were defeated 2-1 by Charlton. It was a third goal of the season for the former Shamrock Rovers midfielder, with the Imps currently 16th in the table.