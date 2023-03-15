Irish in action: Idah’s injury concern, Bazunu beaten, and Ferguson’s bench role

Adam Idah is a fresh injury concern for Stephen Kenny ahead of the international double-header at home to Latvia and France after he limped out of action on Wednesday night.

In the Premier League, Evan Ferguson came off the bench for the final 11 minutes of Brighton's 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace, while Gavin Bazunu was on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline, his Southampton side beaten at home to Brentford.

But Kenny's focus was very much on action in the Championship as he assesses his attacking option for the Euro qualifier at home to France.

Idah, who has missed the last 10 internationals due to injury, was due a recall to the panel when Kenny names his squad in Dublin on Thursday but he was forced off three minutes before half time in Norwich City's 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town.

Andrew Omobamidele saw action off the bench, introduced as a 34th minute sub for Ben Gibson but the sight of Idah being unable to even get to half time will be a concern for Kenny, who is already without forwards Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly for the two games.

Josh Cullen put in a solid 90 minutes for league leaders Burnley as they came away from Hull City with a 3-1 win. Michael Obafemi played for the final 12 minutes as a sub for the Clarets' hat-trick hero Nathan Tella, Burnley a step closer to a Premier League return.

Midfielder Mark Sykes, hoping to get the nod from Kenny after making his debut in the most recent international, away to Malta last year, started at wing back for Bristol City who fell to a 1-0 loss away to Luton Town.

Midfield pair Jeff Hendrick and the uncapped Sammie Szmodics faced off in a 2-1 win for Blackburn Rovers at home to Reading, Shane Long also in the starting XI for the Royals along with Hendrick.

Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea started as West Brom drew 1-1 away to Callum O'Dowda's Cardiff City, that draw a blow to West Brom's promotion hopes.