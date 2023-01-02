Irish in action: Idah plays full game for Norwich, as Hourihane goal helps Derby’s promotion cause

Fresh from his goalscoring return to action last week, Ireland striker Adam Idah made the starting line-up again for today’s Championship clash with Watford.

However, the Cork native was kept scoreless as he played a full game in the 11th-placed Canaries' 1-0 defeat at Carrow Road.

Idah’s team-mate for club and country Andrew Omobamidele was introduced as a 74th minute sub, but the visitors snatched all three points courtesy of a Vakoun Bayo goal on 86 minutes.

Also in the Championship, West Brom’s Dara O’Shea and Jayon Molumby faced off against Jeff Hendrick’s Reading at the Hawthorns, with the home side prevailing on a 1-0 scoreline.

Josh Cullen helped table-topping Burnley maintain their quest for the Championship title, the Ireland midfielder playing a full game for the Clarets’ in their 2-1 win at Swansea.

Darragh Lenihan was at the heart of the Middlesbrough defence for their 3-1 win at Birmingham.

James McClean and Will Keane started for Wigan as Kolo Toure’s miserable start to his managerial career with the Latics continued with a 4-1 home defeat to Hull City.

Alan Browne helped Preston to a 1-0 win at Stoke, who featured Irish U21 star Will Smallbone in their midfield.

Preston are currently without the injured Irish trio of Robbie Brady, Sean Maguire and Troy Parrott.

In League One, Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick were both on target for promotion-chasing Derby County in their 4-0 home win over Accrington Stanley.

Eoin Toal, meanwhile, played a full part in Bolton’s 3-0 victory at Barnsley.

Danny Mandroiu was substituted at half-time as Lincoln were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich.

Paudie O’Connor also started in defence for the Imps.