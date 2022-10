Danny Mandroiu scored his first goal for Lincoln City at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Danny Mandroiu scored his first goal for new club Lincoln City in their League One draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians levelled matters for the Imps just after the start of the second half when he was played through on goal by Ben House.

The 24-year-old poked the ball home into the bottom corner to equalise after his side fell behind to a Lee Gregory effort on seven minutes.