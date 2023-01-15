Irish in action: Collins, Bazunu and Ferguson impress as Hendrick, Molumby and Sykes on target

Ireland defender Nathan Collins impressed again as Wolves picked up three crucial points against West Ham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old made eight clearances, won three ground duels, and kept his first league clean sheet since September as Daniel Podence’s second-half strike won it for the hosts.

Ireland U-21 midfielder Joe Hodge failed to make it off the bench. Up next for Julen Lopetegui’s side and FA Cup third round replay against Liverpool on Tuesday, before a trip to champions Manchester City next weekend.

Elsewhere, Ireland striker Evan Ferguson excited fans yet again with another strong display in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Liverpool.

After back-to-back Premier League goals, the 18-year-old supplied a pinpoint assist for Solly March’s second. Ferguson made two key passes in the final third and completed 75pc of his passes as Brighton made it four wins from five games.

Ferguson is now on two goals and two assists in his last three league games, and will hope to continue his purple patch at Leicester City next weekend.

About two months out from Stephen Kenny’s squad announcement for Latvia and France, Ferguson is putting himself right in contention for a first Ireland start in March.

Matt Doherty earned a fourth consecutive league start for Tottenham Hotspur, who were defeated 2-0 by league leaders Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

The Swords native won the most tackles and duels of any Spurs player, and completed 82pc of his passes before he was substituted on 70 minutes.

Ireland pair Séamus Coleman and Gavin Bazunu faced off as Everton hosted Southampton, with the Saints earning a huge 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

Fresh from a fine display in their League Cup quarter-final win over Manchester City in midweek, Bazunu made three crucial saves in the victory.

The 20-year-old also picked up the Premier League Save of the Month award for November/December, after his stunning stop against Liverpool.

The Saints sit joint-bottom with Everton and West Ham on 15 points, one point off safety ahead of their clash with Aston Villa next weekend.

Jayson Molumby netted his first league goal of the season, as he and Dara O’Shea helped West Brom to their ninth win in 10 against Luton on Saturday.

Molumby completed 80pc of his passes, while O’Shea managed two shots on target, with two tackles and one key block earning him a spot on the Championship Team of the Week.

The Baggies moved into the play-off spots following the win and host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday evening.

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick got himself on the scoresheet for Reading, bagging a brace in their 2-2 draw against QPR.

The midfielder, on loan from Newcastle, hit a fine strike from 30 yards before adding a second from close range.

He had the most shots of any player on the pitch, enjoyed a 84pc pass completion rate, and was named on this week’s Championship best 11. Reading sit in 14th, four points off the play-offs.

Mark Sykes also hit a brace this weekend in Bristol City’s 4-2 win over Birmingham.

They were the midfielder's first league goals for the club since signing last July. He had the most shots on target of anyone on the pitch, and also made three key tackles.

Two other Ireland internationals were on target in Cardiff City’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Callum O’Dowda thought he had won it for the hosts when he struck on 82 minutes, but Will Keane levelled on 96 minutes to earn a much-needed point for rock bottom Wigan. Cardiff's Callum Robinson was replaced on the hour mark, while James McClean made the most dribbles and tackles in the match, and was included in the Championship Team of the Week.

O’Dowda, who featured in both of Ireland’s friendlies last November, enjoyed the highest pass completion rate in the game (79pc) and also made the most tackles of anyone on the pitch (5), while Keane is now on 10 league goals so far this term.

In League One, Conor Hourihane’s goal proved key as Derby defeated Cheltenham Town 3-2 to rise to fourth in the table. Swansea’s Ryan Manning provided an assist as his side saw off Sunderland with a 3-1 win.

Manning completed 87pc of his passes, had the most key passes (3) and tackles (6) in the match, and will be hoping for a first Ireland call up since last June.

Ireland U-21 cap Finn Azaz also provided an assist as leaders Plymouth Argyle earned a late draw at Ipswich Town.