Irish in action: Bazunu’s mistake in Saints defeat, Doherty helps Spurs to draw, as Hodge makes Premier League debut

Gavin Bazunu of Southampton reacts during the Premier League defeat to Brighton at St Mary's Stadium

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had a St Stephen’s Day to forget as a first-half mistake gifted Brighton an early goal in their 3-1 win over rock-bottom Southampton.

Making his 101st senior club appearance, Bazunu was keen to impress new Saints boss Nathan Jones in his first league game in charge, but failed to keep out a fairly innocuous header from Adam Lallana on 14 minutes.

It didn’t get any better for the Firhouse native 20 minutes later, who will feel he should’ve done better to deal with Pervis Estupinan’s tame cross, as Brighton doubled their lead through a Romain Perraud own-goal.

Solly March added a third before Saints captain James Ward-Prowse netted a consolation late on. Ireland striker Evan Ferguson made a late appearance off the bench for Brighton, while U-21 cap Andrew Moran was also named as a substitute.

Bazunu has started every Premier League game to date, but his place may be under threat now after two mistakes in the past week, having made one in last Tuesday’s EFL cup win over Lincoln City.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty made a first Premier League start in five games as Spurs fought back from two goals down to earn a draw against fellow London side Brentford.

The Dubliner started after hitting four goals in three mid-season friendlies and won more aerial duels than any other player on the pitch, as Spurs remain in the top four.

It was a day to remember for Ireland U-21 cap Joe Hodge, who made his first Premier League start for Wolves in their 2-1 win at Everton.

The 20-year-old made three league appearances off the bench before the mid-season break and impressed to earn a maiden league start under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Hodge held his own, completing 77pc of his passes and winning four duels before being substituted on the hour mark. Ireland defender Nathan Collins played the full 90 minutes, as Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 95th minute strike earned Wolves their third win of the season.

Ireland U-20 cap Tom Cannon made a late cameo appearance, but Séamus Coleman failed to make it off the bench for the Toffees, as did Wolves’ Connor Ronan.

Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy made the bench in Fulham’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has also been named on Liverpool's bench for their trip to Aston Villa this evening.

In the Championship, Sheffield United’s Ciaran Clark netted his first goal for the Blades in their 3-1 win over Coventry City. The defender also made the most number of blocks for his side. John Egan also started in the victory, which lifted Sheffield to second in the league while his Irish team-mate Enda Stevens made the bench.

Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan helped Middlesbrough to a 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic to lift them to tenth. James McClean and Will Keane started for the visitors, while Anthony Scully made a late appearance off the bench, with Wigan currently second from bottom.

Dara O’Shea captained West Brom to a 2-0 victory over Bristol City, and completed the most passes for his side. Jayson Molumby also impressed for the visitors, completing 93pc of his passes as the Baggies kept a clean sheet and jumped to 12th. Bristol’s Max O’Leary started while Mark Sykes came on at the 71 minute mark.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene started in Rotherham’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City, and assisted Conor Washington’s second half strike. Stoke and Ireland U-21 midfielder Will Smallbone started and completed the most key passes for his side, while Gavin Kilkenny was named amongst the substitutes.

Cardiff City duo Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson both earned starts against QPR in the evening kick-off (5.15).

Meanwhile in League One, former Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty made his first league start for Oxford United. It wasn’t a day to remember for the 23-year-old however, as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich Town.