Irish in action: Andy Lyons on the double for Blackpool as Tom Cannon scores again for Preston

Preston North End's Tom Cannon (right) in action against Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham

Blackpool full-back Andy Lyons made a late case for an Ireland call up with a brace in a Man of the Match display against QPR ahead of Thursday’s senior squad announcement.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender (22) doubled the lead for Mick McCarthy’s side on 11 minutes, with a cool strike assisted by Ireland cap CJ Hamilton. Lyons’ second came three minutes into the second half as he produced a strong header from Charlie Patino’s cross to add a fifth for the Tangerines, who ran out 6-1 winners.

The Naas native was part of Jim Crawford’s U-21 side who reached the Euro 2023 play-off last September, and is ineligible for the upcoming campaign.

Lyons has spoken before about his ambitions to earn a senior call up, having played under Stephen Kenny previously for the U-21s.

Last year, his former Hoops boss Stephen Bradley also tipped the defender to earn a senior honours, and although he faces stiff competition, Kenny may opt to include Lyons in his squad on Thursday for the upcoming home games against Latvia and France.

Elsewhere, Ireland U-20 striker Tom Cannon produced a fine performance for Preston North End, with a goal and assist in their 2-1 win over Chiedozie Ogbene’s Rotherham United.

Cannon, on loan from Everton, found the net on 23 minutes with a poacher's finish, courtesy of some important play by Ireland pair Robbie Brady and Alan Browne in the build up.

The 20-year-old also assisted Ched Evans’ strike just before the break, while the crossbar denied him a second of the evening after the restart. Cannon has now hit three goals in his last four appearances for Preston, while Brady and Browne also started in the victory.

Ogbene started for the hosts, as did former U-21 captain Conor Coventry, with their side in 20th.

While Cannon is eligible for the upcoming U-21 campaign, it remains to be seen if Kenny will opt to call him up to the senior set-up, particularly with forwards Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly ruled out with injury.

Ireland defender Ryan Manning will be hoping for a first call up since June this week, and was on target in Swansea’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

Darragh Lenihan helped third-placed Middlesbrough to a point against Stoke City, and will be hoping to earn back-to-back call ups, while former U-21 midfielder Will Smallbone, who was also called up last November, completed 90 minutes for the visitors.

Ireland pair James McClean and Will Keane also completed 90 minutes for Wigan in their 1-1 draw with Coventry City as former U-19 cap Luke McNally, on loan from Burnley, started for the visitors.

Ireland striker Scott Hogan came on at the break for Birmingham, but couldn’t help them get back into the game as Watford won 3-0.