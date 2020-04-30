Irish government reaffirms commitment to hosting European Championships

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD, and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD

The government has reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to hosting the rescheduled European Championships.

Dublin is one of the 12 host cities for the competition which has been kicked on from 2020 to 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis but Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin have asserted that economic difficulties will not impact on Ireland's stance towards the responsibility.

UEFA had asked all governing authorities and member associations to make their intentions clear by the end of April and Minister Ross stressed they had responded positively.

Denmark are the one host nation in trouble due to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen's role in the staging of the beginning of next year's Tour De France. They have been given more time to sort it out.

Ross was happy to assert where Ireland stood, subject to public health advice.

"While it can be hard at times to see beyond the current public health emergency, we have to plan for the future and happier times," he said.

