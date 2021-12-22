Irish football mourns passing of top football coach and talent spotter Eddie Wallace

Irish football is in mourning after the passing of Eddie Wallace, a highly-regarded spotter and developer of talent.

Wallace had a brief spell as manager as Athlone Town but he was best known as one of the most knowledgeable people when it came to unearthing talent in Dublin and the surrounding areas.

Devastated to hear this news , he was brilliant for me and to my family when I was starting out and I’m sure I wasn’t the only person who felt the same . RIP Eddie ❤️ — Roberto Lopes (@picolopes) December 22, 2021

He worked closely with Pat Devlin when Bray Wanderers entered the League of Ireland in 1985 and the pair had a long association which was reignited at Cabinteely in his latter years prior to a battle with illness.

Very sad to hear ! Helped me and many others starting out at bohs under 19s ! Use to drop me home at times too if He seen me at the bus stop waiting on a bus! Rip Eddie ⚽️ — Keith Buckley (@bloodbuckley66) December 22, 2021

Wallace also worked with Pete Mahon at UCD and had spells assisting Bohemians, St Francis and St Patrick’s Athletic in various positions.

The FAI this evening paid tribute to the ‘highly respected manager and coach.’

Everyone at the club is saddened by the passing of Eddie Wallace this afternoon.



Eddie was Pat Devlin's assistant when Bray Wanderers entered the league in 1985. He was involved with Cabinteely until his recent illness.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lYyInwbcDe — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) December 22, 2021