Irish football mourns passing of top football coach and talent spotter Eddie Wallace

Eddie Wallace, pictured during his time at Cabinteely FC

Irish football is in mourning after the passing of Eddie Wallace, a highly-regarded spotter and developer of talent.

Wallace had a brief spell as manager as Athlone Town but he was best known as one of the most knowledgeable people when it came to unearthing talent in Dublin and the surrounding areas.

He worked closely with Pat Devlin when Bray Wanderers entered the League of Ireland in 1985 and the pair had a long association which was reignited at Cabinteely in his latter years prior to a battle with illness.

Wallace also worked with Pete Mahon at UCD and had spells assisting Bohemians, St Francis and St Patrick’s Athletic in various positions.

The FAI this evening paid tribute to the ‘highly respected manager and coach.’

