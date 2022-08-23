Irish football in mourning following the passing of former FAI President and UEFA vice president Des Casey

Dundalk and Irish football is mourning the passing of Des Casey, the former FAI President and UEFA vice president.

The long serving administrator had a lifelong association with his hometown club - his family provided the land for Oriel Park in 1936 - but went on to make his mark on the game at both national and European level as an influential figure.

He was the president of the FAI when Jack Charlton was appointed in 1986, playing an important role in that process, and served on the executive in various positions before becoming the first Irishman to be elected onto UEFA's executive committee in 1994. Casey was chair of UEFA's youth committee and in 2000 he was made a vice president of UEFA.

Casey stepped down from both the FAI and UEFA duties in 2002 on account of a determination to stick by a retirement rule introduced by himself and the late Dr Tony O'Neill which said office holders must retire at the age of 70.

At the time, he told this newspaper that he didn't believe an exception should be made in his case.

"I don't think there should be an exemption for me," he said, "Myself and Tony brought in the rule because we wanted to encourage younger people to come through in both organisations and they need to be allowed to advance up the ladder."

Casey was not a fan of the John Delaney led administration which followed and found himself outside the tent for voicing criticism.

He remained a hugely popular figure within the game and was made Honorary President of Dundalk in 2016.

Casey is survived by his wife Mary, four children and a large extended family.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.



