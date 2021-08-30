Irish eyes captivated by stature and aura of Ronaldo

When Padraig Amond is asked to do a question and answer with a group of young supporters, he knows there a topic that is a banker to liven up a room.

“Who is the best player you’ve played against?” is a standard query, and while the Carlow man has a considerable roll call of talent to choose from on account of his headline-grabbing FA Cup goals against Manchester City, Tottenham and Leicester, there’s only one answer he can give.

“When they hear Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone’s face lights up,” laughs Amond, “Everyone can be going through the motions, but mention him and the room just perks up. Suddenly, everyone is interested in every word you have to say.

“It’s been the same when I’ve gone into a new dressing room,” continues the experienced front man, who this summer made the loan move from Newport County to League Two rivals Exeter City.

“You join a new club and speak about different things, and then they might see a photo on your Instagram and say, ‘I didn’t know you played against him’. It’s a great way to get a discussion going. He was the first really big name I played against in my career, and he’s still the best.”

Amond was a 21-year-old Shamrock Rovers player in the summer of 2009 when Ronaldo’s then-world record £80m move from Manchester United to Real Madrid added another layer of attention to his new club’s scheduled visit to Tallaght for a glamour friendly.

Raul, Wesley Sneijder, Karim Benzema, Pepe and Gonzalo Higuain were all on the pitch at various stages that day, with Amond bagging Raul’s shirt, yet Ronaldo’s presence relegated all of the others to a supporting cast.

Twelve years on, after another weekend where the Portugese star’s movements have captured global attention, and 48 hours out from his attempt to break the all-time international goalscoring record against Ireland, the memories of the day remain fresh in the mind.

“I remember lining up in the tunnel,” recalls Amond, chuckling at how a Rovers team that had played a domestic match the previous night found themselves in the surreal situation of preparing for a game that would be screened around the world.

“All your instincts are saying, ‘Look straight ahead, don’t get caught up like a rabbit in the headlights because there are cameras there’, but you couldn’t help but do it, to turn around and see where he was.

“I never did that later on with any of the big cup games at Newport because they were competitive, but this was the first one and I was young, so maybe you can get away with staring at him and being mesmerised by him.”

The awareness of Ronaldo’s presence remained through his 45 minutes on the pitch, even though the Rovers players knew the magnet for attention was only in first gear – and probably even more mindful of self-preservation after he was sent to the ground by Pat Flynn with his first touch.

Visitors to the Amond family home will be met by a picture of their son chasing down an instantly recognisable face. There’s a story behind it, too.

“We had a corner, and he was at the edge of the box,” recalls Amond. “The ball fell to him and I made sure to chase him because, honestly, I was thinking if I did that, someone will definitely end up taking a photo. And I was right. I ended up chasing him back to our goal. I keep telling people I caught him because he checked back. There’s evidence out there!

“But it was an unbelievable experience, playing against Ronaldo. In years to come, Messi and Ronaldo will be spoken of like Pele and Maradona. I know it’s something I’ll be able to tell the children and grandchildren about.”

For that group of League of Ireland performers, the novelty of the experience left an indelible mark. They weren’t the first group of Irishmen to encounter Ronaldo.

By contrast, the large number of Irish players operating in the English Premier League through the mid-2000s got a first-hand view of Ronaldo’s growth from a precocious teenager into the superstar he became. He was also on the losing side of a Dublin friendly between Ireland and Portugal in 2005.

Kevin Kilbane was on the pitch that day, yet his enduring memory of multiple meetings with Ronaldo is the first encounter two years earlier on St Stephen’s Day, when his Everton team visited Old Trafford. “He was full of tricks that day,” says Kilbane. “He was the typical show pony that everyone thought he was when he came into the Premier League, trying to beat players six or seven times.

“He was up against Tony Hibbert and he was basically just trying to take the piss out of him throughout the whole game. The crowd were giving it the ‘ole oles’. So Wayne Rooney got involved and absolutely launched him. He destroyed him with a tackle. It probably should have been a red, but he only got a yellow.”

Months later, in the Goodison return, Everton came from three down at the break to level things up. Ronaldo was introduced with 10 minutes remaining to send in the cross for the winner. “That was him in those days,” says Kilbane. “A winger who would stay wide, beat his man and put in a cross, that was in the tradition of the game at that time and, especially, with Manchester United.

“He was down my side predominantly. I’d be left wing, mostly, and he was on the right wing. And the thing that stood out more than anything was his stature. He had an unbelievable turn of pace off the blocks, he could get to full speed so quickly.

“I’d seen tall players who could be deceptively quick. Maybe I was considered that way in my youth. But he was quick, he was around 6ft 2in, as tall as me, and he had incredible feet and that amazing ability to leap that was starting to form in those days.

“I’d played against plenty of quick wingers, but they were, generally, nippy and small. Ronaldo had the pace, but he had the stature to deal with it physically.”

Full-backs were worked hard. Joey O’Brien has spoken in the past of how tracking Ronaldo in a game was his most challenging experience.

Kevin Doyle remembers Reading unsuccessfully trying to do a stopping job on Ronaldo, a story with a twist that took one afternoon in a surprising direction.

Graeme Murty, the Scottish full-back, suffered hamstring pain inflicted by attempts to thwart the rampant United star, and a tactical switch saw Doyle relocated to right-back for the first, and only time, of his career.

“We must have made all our subs,” Doyle explains. “I suppose I didn’t know as much back then, and he was only on the way to becoming the player he is now, but I remember thinking that if you were physically strong and quick enough, you had a chance. Maybe that was unfounded confidence.

“I remember one time where Graeme couldn’t stop him from scoring his trademark goal back then, where he would cut inside and skip past a player and shoot. You sort of knew what he was going to do, but that didn’t mean you could stop him. I don’t know if I could have done that job on Messi, but I kept Ronaldo half quiet!”

Evidently, there were hot and cold days in that stage of the evolution. Kilbane was always a believer in the long-term prospects.

“I’m not saying I would have recognised he would go on and get the goals record that he’s got and be the superstar that he is, but I did know he was special by playing against him in the early days,” he says. “To have that stature and physique, and yet that nimbleness, that is unique in the game.

“And the thing was, players used to kick the s*** out of him. He was always considered as a player that dived. In the team talks, people would say, ‘This guy will go down easily, make sure you don’t touch him in the penalty area’. In fairness, for all he was kicked, he continuously got up and got the ball again and was brave enough to keep going and taking on defenders. He then went on to develop from there into this incredible goalscorer.”

“I think that’s one of the great things about him, that he was able to switch from what he was like then to almost a totally different type of player,” says Doyle.

After the Madrid move, the Irish opportunities to rub shoulders with Ronaldo were limited, but then a money-spinning friendly was arranged in New York to help Portugal prepare for the 2014 World Cup.

This was a crucial juncture in Ronaldo’s career as an injury-interrupted season was influential in his gradual shift towards his second coming as a central striker, with lifestyle changes, and an even more fastidious attitude to his condition, key elements to the transformation.

Doyle was on the bench at the MetLife Stadium and is honest enough to admit that he barely remembers the game. “It was a friendly, so I doubt he was up to much,” he says.

Ronaldo was inhibited by the knee problem that would limit his effectiveness in Brazil, and it was obvious he was conscious of that in a facile 5-1 victory for his team.

Nevertheless, for the players who’d never encountered him before, it was still a buzz.

In their working lives, they’d all rubbed shoulders with elite performers at the top end of the sport, but in the same way that the rest of the Real Madrid squad faded into the background in Tallaght in 2009, it was the same with Ronaldo’s Portuguese team-mates here.

“I remember him coming out for the warm-up and the crowd erupting, the noise was sensational,” says David Meyler, a starting member of Martin O’Neill’s side, who noticed during the match that the headline attraction was holding back somewhat. “His presence and aura was incredible though,” he stresses.

Aura is a recurring word. Stephen Hunt once told a story on these pages about pulling out of a plausible chance to nail Ronaldo in a club match.

“I was always someone who would fire into players no problem, no matter who they were,” Hunt said. “I’d tackle, hit, abuse, whatever I could to put a player off. This, really, was my dream ticket – to make a statement against a star, to smash him.

“Yet, for whatever reason, my brain just went, ‘That’s Ronaldo’ and I bottled it. I wasn’t into hurting him. He just had that aura.”

The honesty of the admission was the recognition that his presence elevated the game to another level. A pre-match chat between the Irish players prior to that fixture illustrates the point, with a smaller group reaching the consensus that the first player to tackle Ronaldo would win the right to ask for his shirt afterwards. Meyler appeared to have won that race with an opening challenge.

“But he went off early and Alex Pearce asked him just before he managed to get down the tunnel,” says the Corkman.

“To be fair to him, he was rushing away because he was getting mobbed, but I’ll never forget that he came down towards our changing room, handed a member of staff his shirt and said, ‘Give it to number 24’, so Alex ended up getting it.”

Ronaldo’s return to English football is set to give another generation the chance to create their own set of memories, and a couple of the top-flight Irish players who step out onto the pitch at Estadio Algarve may not actually be preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime test.

Stephen Kenny was asked about Ronaldo last week and, as you would expect, warned that Portugal are much more than a one-man team.

Before the game starts, however, it is inevitable that the eyes of his players will be drawn in that direction. It’s the one that all of the camera lights will be focused on.