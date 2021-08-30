| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish eyes captivated by stature and aura of Ronaldo

Daniel McDonnell

Former opponents discuss the power and presence of Portugal’s record chaser

Padraig Amond (R) in action for Shamrock Rovers against Cristiano Ronaldo during Hoops&rsquo; 2009 friendly with Real Madrid at Tallaght Stadium Expand

Close

Padraig Amond (R) in action for Shamrock Rovers against Cristiano Ronaldo during Hoops&rsquo; 2009 friendly with Real Madrid at Tallaght Stadium

Padraig Amond (R) in action for Shamrock Rovers against Cristiano Ronaldo during Hoops’ 2009 friendly with Real Madrid at Tallaght Stadium

Padraig Amond (R) in action for Shamrock Rovers against Cristiano Ronaldo during Hoops’ 2009 friendly with Real Madrid at Tallaght Stadium

When Padraig Amond is asked to do a question and answer with a group of young supporters, he knows there a topic that is a banker to liven up a room.

Who is the best player you’ve played against?” is a standard query, and while the Carlow man has a considerable roll call of talent to choose from on account of his headline-grabbing FA Cup goals against Manchester City, Tottenham and Leicester, there’s only one answer he can give.

“When they hear Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone’s face lights up,” laughs Amond, “Everyone can be going through the motions, but mention him and the room just perks up. Suddenly, everyone is interested in every word you have to say.

Most Watched

Privacy