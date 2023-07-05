Irish defender Enda Stevens joins Stoke on one-year deal following Sheffield United release

The 32-year-old was out of contract after being released by Premier League-bound Sheffield United last month, where he had spent the last six seasons.

After discussions with Stoke City, the Dubliner has agreed a one-year deal and will link up with his new teammates today ahead of a training camp in Spain later this month.

Stevens endured a frustrating final season at Bramall Lane last term, injuring his calf on the opening day of the campaign before suffering another injury setback last January. He made 12 Championship appearances last term in total as the club clinched second place, and promotion back to the top-flight.

Stoke finished 16th last season, nine points above the relegation places and last featured in the Premier League in 2018.

Stevens, who has been capped 25 times since his international debut in June 2018, last appeared for Ireland in their Nations League defeat to Ukraine in June of last year.

“I am delighted to be here and really excited to work with the gaffer and the boys this week before heading out to Spain for the training camp,” said Stevens, who turns 33 on Sunday.

“It feels like the Club is at the start of an ambitious project and I see another chance to be successful.

“Stoke City is a Club of strong stature and if we can play in a similar way to the Alex Neil teams I've come up against in the past, I have a belief that we can be really competitive in the Championship this season."

“Enda is a really strong addition to the squad, he brings the mentality of a serial winner, especially within the Championship, and we see his character and experiences as beneficial to the culture within the dressing room,” added Stoke City technical director Ricky Martin.

“He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship and in recent seasons has shown his ability to perform in the Premier League and at international level too, which is pedigree we need within the squad.

“To be able to recruit a player of Enda’s calibre is a good start to our recruitment this summer and we look forward to seeing the positive influence he has on his teammates, both those already within our squad and those that follow him into the Club in the coming weeks.”