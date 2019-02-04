Irish youngster Troy Parrott has signed his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur, on the day he celebrated his 17th birthday.

Ireland's Troy Parrott takes the next step in his Spurs development by signing first professional contract on his 17th birthday

Attacking star Parrott has been making huge impression with Republic of Ireland and Tottenham underage sides and has been included by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettini in first team squads in recent weeks.

While he is yet to make a first team debut for Tottenham, confirmation that he has been handed a professional contract cents his place as one of the most promising young Irishmen looking to make a breakthrough in the Premier League.

"The best gift I could of asked for, delighted to sign my first professional contract with @SpursOfficial, proud moment for me and my family," stated Parrott on his Twitter account, in a message that included an image of him signing the deal.

Parrott, who is signed up with a top football agent in the UK, has won words of praise from Pochettino in recent weeks, although Independent.ie understand Spurs chiefs are keen to play down the hype surrounding their teenage prodigy and have decided not to allow him to do any media interviews at this time.

"All the players that we have in the squad, the younger ones like Oliver Skipp or Troy Parrott, it's because they're involved in the first team during days, during weeks, during months, and it's only to give the possibility to play," stated Pochettino, who has resisted the temptation to use Parrott in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Birthday boy 🎊🎉 the best gift I could of asked for, delighted to sign my first professional contract with @SpursOfficial , proud moment for me and my family 💙 pic.twitter.com/z7exC2QiiL — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) February 4, 2019

Parrott attended O’Connell School in Drumcondra, Dublin, and has made his mark in underage teams, with news of his first professional contract another step in his promising development.

