Ireland’s Tom Cannon continues impressive form as he fires a brace for Preston

Ireland U21 cap Tom Cannon kept up his superb form for Preston by claiming both goals in a 2-0 win away to a troubled QPR side.

Cannon, who is on loan to Preston from Everton and who made his Ireland U21 debut last month, scored twice in four minutes in the second half. Robbie Brady assisted for his second goal in what was a rare start for the Ireland veteran, Preston with four Irish players in their starting XI.

With six goals in 15 appearances for Preston since his January loan move, Cannon has made a big impact under Ryan Lowe.

Chiedozie Ogbene, who was this week linked with a move to Turkey, put in an impressive 90 minutes for Rotherham United in their 3-1 win over West Brom. Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele both came off the bench for Norwich City in a 2-0 win away to Blackburn Rovers.

Mick McCarthy's Blackpool side suffered a major blow in their bid to stay in the division as they lost 3-1 at home to McCarthy's previous club, Cardiff City. Andy Lyons was an unused sub for Blackpool while Mark McGuinness caught the eye for Cardiff. Wigan, who had James McClean in the starting XI and called Will Keane off the bench, appear to be doomed after a 1-0 defeat away to John Egan's Sheffield United, while former League of Ireland players Ryan Manning and Luke McNally faced off in the 0-0 draw between Swansea City and Coventry City.

In League One, ex-internationals James Collins and David McGoldrick were on the scoresheet for Derby County in their 2-0 win away to Forest Green Rovers.