Ireland's Sean Maguire suffered 'one-in-a-million' freak eye injury during Preston training

Republic of Ireland striker Sean Maguire has revealed the nature of a freak eye injury he suffered in training with Preston.

A ball ricocheted off a defender during a session and struck the 25-year-old in the left eye. He got the 'fright of his life' when he struggled to see out of the affected eye.

“I went to take a shot during training and it hit a couple of players,” he told the Lancashire Evening Post.

“I didn’t have chance to react and close my eyes, the ball bounced up and hit me in the left eye, straight in the eyeball. I got up off the ground and Daniel Johnson was around me.

“DJ was talking to me and I couldn’t see him, at that point I got the fright of my life.

“My right eye started to come back but when I put my hand over it, I couldn’t see out of the left one. I walked over to our physio Matt Jackson who took a look and knew that something was wrong.

The Irish international continued: “He said I needed to go straight to hospital and that is when I started to panic and worry. Jacko wouldn’t have said we needed to go to the hospital straight away if it wasn’t serious.

“He was right, the blood pressure was four times higher in the left eye than it was in the right. Being hit by the ball had burst a few of the blood vessels.

“I just about had time to take my boots off and I was off to A&E at hospital. For the next five or six days I was sat at home and couldn’t really see out of my left eye.

“I was over-thinking it probably but there was the possibility of me not being able to see out of that eye properly again.”

He made a full recovery and scored in lat week's 2-0 victory over Brentford.

“Fortunately it was a mild case and I was able to train in the middle of last week,” he added.

“I went to see a couple of specialists in Preston and then went to see one in Manchester. She checked me out and said I was fine to start training, that everything was back to normal.

“That was nice to hear I must say. Things are fine now, I’m still putting eye drops in but I stop those at the weekend.”

