The Republic of Ireland's official kit provider, Toplion Sportswear and JACC Sports, has called on the FAI to implement all recommendations on financial and corporate governance matters.

Ireland's official kit suppliers urge FAI to 'implement recommendations on financial and corporate governance matters'

The sportswear company have provided Umbro and, more recently, New Balance kits to the Irish soccer team since 1994 and their current deal expires in 2020.

"We note with interest that the FAI has commissioned various reports to review recent financial and corporate governance matters and we urge the FAI to implement all recommendations as soon as possible," read a statement.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers supporters clubs have released a statement calling for the FAI board and executive Vice President, John Delaney, to step down.

Our statement regarding the recent Oireachtas Meeting with the FAI. pic.twitter.com/nrHpBrV6c0 — JACC Distributors (@JACC_IRELAND) April 11, 2019 A joint statement on behalf of Sligo Rovers Supporters Groups @BitORedTrust @SRFC_DSC @FR08_Official Please read and share⚽️ pic.twitter.com/G3dKGWR9vw — BORST (@BitORedTrust) April 11, 2019 CRISC are concerned at the lack of purposeful engagement by the FAI at today’s Oireachtas Committee Meeting. It is imperative that confidence is restored in governance of the FAI and any funding that has been cut is reinstated. Today fell short in achieving both of those goals. — CRISC (@CRISClubs) April 10, 2019

The statement, issued on behalf of three separate groupings, criticises the Football Association's appearance at yesterday's Oireachtas Committee hearing when John Delaney said he would not answer any questions about the €100k 'bridging loan' he gave to the FAI in April 2017.

"We watched yesterday's FAI performance in the Oireachtas that showed contempt for the game and the volunteers that maintain our league.

"This was one insult to those that want a transparent and fairly run governing body.

"We call on the board of the FAI and the executive Vice President John Delaney to resign for a new start for Irish football."

The statement encourages fans to "join in a chant in the 33rd minute" in their match against Dundalk tomorrow night.

Sligo's move comes after a significant comment from the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supports Clubs, who are the official fans grouping with ties to the FAI.

"CRISC are concerned at the lack of purposeful engagement by the FAI at today's Oireachtas Committee Meeting," read a Twitter post.

"It is imperative that confidence is restored in governance of the FAI and any funding that has been cut is reinstated. Today fell short in achieving both of those goals."

