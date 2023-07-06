Ireland’s Louise and Lucy Quinn sign extended deals at Birmingham City

Wicklow's Louise Quinn during a Republic of Ireland women training session at UCD Bowl in Dublin.

Birmingham City’s mighty Irish Quinns have celebrated on the double after defender Louise and striker Lucy Quinn extended their deals by two years.

The 33-year-old Blessington defender, Louise, has made 57 appearances across her two years at the Club, scoring 11 goals.

She joined the Blues on a free transfer in 2021 having departed Italian side Fiorentina, and was named club captain soon after.

Lucy Quinn has made 96 appearances across her two separate spells in royal blue, having previously played for the club between 2017 and 2019.

Last season, the Irish international, who debuted against Australia two years ago, scored nine goals in 28 appearances.

The forward scooped up the Club’s Goal of the Season award for her strike against Sheffield United at Awards 23.